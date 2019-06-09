HOUSTON - It's another day of near-record-breaking heat in southeast Texas with the advisory area expanding from Jackson and Matagorda counties from Saturday to include Wharton, Colorado and several other counties to the northwest and southwest of the Houston Metro.

From Noon to 8 p.m., the heat index could reach 105-109 degrees with actual temperatures hitting the mid-to upper 90s.

There will be no rain Sunday, but there is a slight chance of rain Monday and Tuesday as a front pushes into the area and drops the high temps by roughly eight-to 10 degrees. There is a chance for a strong storm in central Texas near midnight, with the possibility that some of that system will hold together and impact the northwest areas of the Houston Metro.

Actual highs Sunday will be near 98 at IAH and near 92 in Galveston. We quite possibly will see a 99 degrees as well!

The 10-day forecast shows only slight shower and storm chances with highs staying in the upper 80s and low to mid-90s.

Remember to hydrate and be weather aware!

Khambrel

