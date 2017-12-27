Another chilly, rainy day expected Wednesday in Houston

HOUSTON - Wednesday will be another cold and damp day in Houston.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said scattered showers will move through the area for most of the day but taper off by evening.

Clouds will remain through Thursday morning, Merwin said.

Temperatures will only rise into the middle 40s for most locations Wednesday, Merwin said.

Merwin said slightly warmer weather is expected toward the end of 2017, but there’s another chance of rain on New Year’s Eve.



