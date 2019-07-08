Another blazing hot day for Houston to start work week

HOUSTON - The post-July 4th work week will start with a continuation of the scorching hot weather that was felt by the Houston area during the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s by Monday afternoon. When the humidity is factored in, it will feel more like 106 degrees.

There’s a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm by the afternoon.

The hot and muggy weather will continue through much of the week. However, there’s a system moving into the Gulf of Mexico that could change the weather pattern.

Watching the tropics

A system moving out of Georgia and into the Gulf of Mexico. It has a high chance of tropical development later this week.

