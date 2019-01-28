Another arctic blast: Temps will tumble with overnight cold front

HOUSTON - The ups and downs of a Houston winter will continue this week as another blast of arctic air is inching closer.

Monday started with temperatures started in the upper 40s and lower 50s. That mild start will lend itself to some of the warmest temperatures of the past week. Highs will top out near 70 degrees for many locations.

That warm-up will be short-lived, however. A cold front arrives Monday night, bringing a chance of scattered showers and storms starting about 10 p.m. in the Houston area.

KPRC

Rain will move out by Tuesday morning, and temperatures will drop by some 40 degrees. By 7 a.m. Tuesday, temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

Locations along and north of Interstate 10 could see a light freeze by Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the lower and mid-30s.

KPRC

Another system arrives Friday, bringing rain chances for the weekend.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.