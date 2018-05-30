Alberto causes landslides to North Carolina after killing 2

(CNN) - Numerous landslides were reported in the North Carolina mountains following heavy rainfall from Alberto, the deadly subtropical depression drenching the Southeast.

The National Weather Service is warning residents to stay off the roads as the increased threat for landslides and debris flows continues through Wednesday night.

"We have issued a flash flood emergency for McDowell County in NC," the service tweeted. "Flash flooding, landslides and rapid rises on waterways are an immediate threat to life and property. Do not attempt to drive unless you are fleeing flood waters. This is a life-threatening situation."

Traffic in about six miles of Interstate 40 near Old Fort, North Carolina, was blocked late Tuesday night due to a landslide, the McDowell County Emergency Management said.

Emergency responders also were conducting several water rescues through McDowell County but no injuries or fatalities were reported, the agency said.

"Persons are requested to not travel unless escaping flood waters," the National Weather Service said.

Alberto had weakened to a subtropical depression Monday but nearly 30 million people in parts of Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky were still under flash flood watches for much of Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall drenched parts of northern Georgia, the western Carolinas and Tennessee on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flash flooding in those areas, the National Weather Service said.

After moving into the Tennessee Valley, the system is forecast to head into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Florida, Mississippi and Alabama -- the three states bearing the brunt of the storm -- declared emergencies ahead of Alberto.

On Monday, two journalists from South Carolina-based CNN affiliate WYFF were killed in Polk County, North Carolina. A tree fell on their SUV as they covered the hazardous weather, the station said.

Alberto made landfall Monday afternoon as a subtropical storm in the Florida Panhandle, reaching maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it arrived in Laguna Beach, according to the hurricane center.

Hurricane season is set to begin officially Friday.

Copyright 2018 by CNN NewSource. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.