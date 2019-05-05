A cool Sunday morning, expect a warm up this afternoon

HOUSTON - A cool start Sunday morning with relatively dry 60s and later Sunday afternoon we'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Changes start to come on Monday with Gulf breezes back in play to increase humidity and rain chances late in the day into Tuesday.

Slight storm chances late Monday turn into moderate to heavy rain chances for much of next week and into next weekend for Mother's Day.

Some computer models are calling for from 5-7” area wide for rainfall amounts this week which means the chances of street flooding and high bayous is likely.

All the more reason to enjoy today and much of Monday!

Khambrel

