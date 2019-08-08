5 tips to help keep you safe, cool in the heat

Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston area is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. and with feels-like temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees, this heat is no joke.

Certain areas, like Galveston, are waking up to temperatures already in the mid-80s and the coolest it's going to be is just under 100.

KPRC

The City of Houston is taking precautions to help keep people safe and cool in the heat.

Across the city, 60 community centers, 11 multi-service centers and 40 libraries are open for regular business Monday through Friday, where people can go to get out of the heat.

The city will also be extending the hours of operations for multiple facilities including the Sunny Side, Acres Homes and Northeast Multi-Service Centers.

READ: Here's where Houstonians can keep cool this summer

These centers will be open until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the city.

The downtown Houston Central Library at the Jesse H. Jones Building will also be open until 6 p.m. and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

If you can’t immediately get to a cooling center, or you have to be outside for any reason, here are some tips you can follow to help you stay cool:

Stay hydrated:

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to start drinking. You will also want to avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol or a lot of sugar as those can cause further dehydration.

Take lots of breaks:

If you absolutely must be outside for any reason, be wary of the amount of time you are spending in the sun and take time to get into some shade. If can, try scheduling outdoor work during non-peak hours such as in the evening or morning.

Don’t push it:

If you are not used to working or exercising outside, be sure to use enough sunscreen and expose yourself to the heat gradually over time.

Wear appropriate clothing:

If you plan on being outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting, breathable clothes that will allow sweat to evaporate and cool you off. A hat can also help keep your face and scalp shielded from the sun.

Check on the vulnerable population:

If you know an older adult who lives alone, be sure to check in on them and make sure they are staying cool and they have air conditioning that works. Also, remember to pay attention to children who are playing outside and never leave your children or pet in a vehicle.

If you or someone you know do not have air conditioning, you can head to one of the many cooling centers across the Houston area. Those who can't get a ride to libraries or cooling centers can call 311 to get a free ride from METRO.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.