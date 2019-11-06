3 things you need to know about Thursday's cold front

HOUSTON - If you're tired of the last couple of days feeling more like a return to late summer, just give it some time. The next 24 hours will bring back fall to Southeast Texas.

Here's what you should know about the incoming front:

Isolated rounds of showers and even occasional thunderstorms will move across the area starting around lunchtime and will last through the evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will remain warm, in the upper 70s .

. Friday morning will be chilly, blustery and cloudy for the commute with temperatures noticeably colder, in the mid-40s .

with temperatures noticeably colder, in the . Fall crashes back into Texas Friday afternoon. Highs will struggle to get into the mid-50s with a stiff 10 to 15 mph north wind. Add in overcast skies, and it will feel more like the upper 40s . Friday night will feel crisp and chilly for Friday night football games.



