Cold front arrives today!

Today’s Forecast:

Stay alert today with the radar, we have storm chances with a cold front! As it rolls through showers and storm chances increase. Some storms could turn strong or severe but the best potential for severe storms will be north and east of Houston. Ahead of the storm chances, temperatures will quickly warm to the lower-80s.

Showers and storms are most likely through the middle of the day. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The best energy is focused north and east of the metro. However, remain weather alert- Houston has a marginal risk (1 out of 5 ) for severe storms that means there is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.

Strongest storms stay north and east of Houston. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

There is a low chance for severe weather. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Travel day Wednesday

No issues traveling in Texas on Wednesday. If you are headed to the east coast there will be issues. Snow to the northeast, rain south of D.C. to Florida. The rest of the country looks good.

What you can expect Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving Forecast:

For Thanksgiving tracking a chance for rain, the coverage and intensity will depend on a low pressure system developing offshore. What is certain are temperatures staying cool. Morning temperatures in the mid and upper 40s with daytime highs in the low 60s.

Cool and mostly cloudy with a slight rain chance. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

After our front today we will see cool and dry weather for the holidays. We have a small chance of rain Thursday.

Rain chances are likely Monday. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There are two areas the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for possible development. Both have a very low chance of forming over the next seven days. Neither is a threat to the Gulf.

There is no threat to the Gulf. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.