Expect partly cloud weekend with temps in mid 70s

Our weekend:

We have excellent weather this weekend. Temperatures climb to the mid and upper-70s under partly cloudy skies. There is a 10-20% chance of rain for Sunday afternoon. It looks like the cold front Monday won’t be close enough to affect us Sunday.

Looks like a nice Saturday ahead! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures in the mid-70s tomorrow (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Let's go Texans! Great weather Sunday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold front Monday night:

A cold front moves through SE Texas Monday night. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon but the line of showers arrives closer to midnight. All of the rain moves out Tuesday morning.

This front lowers temperatures next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Travel day Wednesday:

No issues traveling in Texas on Wednesday. If you are headed to the east coast there will be issues. Snow to the northeast, rain south of D.C. to Florida. The rest of the country looks good.

What you can expect Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Thanksgiving Forecast:

For Thanksgiving we are expecting a delightful cool day with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Look for highs in the low 60s for a cool but relatively nice Thanksgiving. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

We have a great weekend in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are possible Monday from a cold front. After the front we will see cool and dry weather for the holidays. We have a small chance of rain Friday of next week, lasting through the weekend.

Mostly nice weekend ahead of cold front and rain on Monday afternoon/evening. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean failed to develop into Tropical Storm Vince. The area of storms generated by the area of low pressure is now impacting Cuba and the Bahamas.

Potential Storm now will not happen but heavy rain will impact a broad portion of the Atlantic! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.