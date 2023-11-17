Fantastic weekend ahead

Friday’s Forecast:

After a cloudy start to the day, skies clear and temperatures warm up. We’ll reach a high of 78° in Houston under partly cloudy skies.

Our weekend:

We have excellent weather this weekend. Temperatures climb to the mid and upper-70s under partly cloudy skies. There was a 20% chance of rain earlier this week for Sunday afternoon but I took that out. It looks like the cold front Monday won’t be close enough to affect us Sunday.

Cold front Monday night:

A cold front moves through SE Texas Monday night. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon but the line of showers arrives closer to midnight. All of the rain moves out Tuesday morning.

Travel day Wednesday:

No issues traveling in Texas on Wednesday. If you are headed to the east coast there will be issues. Snow to the northeast, rain south of D.C. to Florida. The rest of the country looks good.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

For Thanksgiving we are expecting a delightful cool day with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

10-Day forecast:

We have a great weekend in the 70s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances are possible Monday from a cold front. After the front we will see cool and dry weather for the holidays. We have a small chance of rain Friday of next week, lasting through the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea is expected to form into Tropical Storm Vince Saturday. It is moving toward Cuba and the Bahamas.

