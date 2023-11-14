Clouds and cool moving out, sunshine and warmth moving in

This is exactly what we needed to help the drought

Tuesday’s Forecast:

There is a little light rain left over from yesterday. Some of us will have a wet ride to work. All of the rain moves out later this morning. Clouds slowly break apart later today giving away to sunshine for the first times since last Thursday! Today’s high is a cool 68°.

Skies slowly clear with temps in the 60s all day (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

3-Day forecast:

Our weather keeps getting better this week. The 70s are back Wednesday and we’ll stay mild and mostly sunny for the rest of the week.

The 70s are back. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day forecast:

Our next cold front moves in Monday. Our next chance of rain is Sunday and we could get more rain Tuesday. Thanksgiving is on the 10-day. We have a small chance of rain that day. We’ll keep you posted on the holiday changes.

What to expect through Thanksgiving (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

A flare up of storms in the south Caribbean sea has a 70% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days. It is moving toward Haiti and Cuba.

Hurricane season isn't over yet (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.