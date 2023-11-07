Another warm day, cold front at the end of the week

Election Day Tuesday:

There will be no weather issues this Election Day. Temperatures start in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll reach 86° this afternoon in Houston.

Temperatures climb to the mid-80s (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Warm next three days:

Not much changes with our weather Wednesday. Thursday our attention turns to a cold front that could bring heavy rain at night. Most of the rain falls Friday.

In the 80s through Thursday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cold Front Friday:

Temperatures tumble Friday as a cold front moves through southeast Texas. The front will trigger showers and thunderstorms. Rain totals range from 1″-3″.

Heavy rain possible Friday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Most of the rain falls Friday but in general 1"-3" of rain falls (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Veterans Day:

Veterans Day will be cooler with highs in the 60s. There is a chance of a passing shower, mainly in the afternoon so the parade will likely be dry. We’ll keep you posted if this changes.

Veterans Day will be cooler. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures are warm through Thursday. Rain is possible Thursday afternoon, lasting through Friday. This cold front lowers temperatures to the 60s through the Veterans Day Weekend. Our weekend is cloudy with a light rain possible. Another weather system moves through Monday and this will likely bring more rain.

What to expect through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There is no tropical development expected in the next seven days.

No tropical development expected in the next 7-days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

