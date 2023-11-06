Monday’s Forecast:

We have a warm start to our workweek. Temperatures climb to the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Election Day Tuesday:

There will be no weather issues Election Day. Temperatures start in the upper-60s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll reach 86° in Houston.

Cold Front Friday:

Temperatures tumble late Thursday into Friday as a cold front moves through southeast Texas. The front will trigger showers and thunderstorms as early as Thursday afternoon. Heavy rain is possible Friday.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is no tropical development expected in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures warm through Wednesday. Rain is possible Thursday afternoon, lasting through Friday. This cold front lowers temperatures to the 60s through the Veterans Day Weekend.

