Warm and pleasant Sunday!

Perfect weather to close out the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

We’re starting this Sunday on a mild and foggy note. Temperatures are in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Widespread patchy fog has developed across SE Texas, so please be careful if you’re heading out on the roads! There is a dense fog advisory for areas west of Houston through 9AM.

There is a dense fog advisory for areas west of Houston through 9AM.

Sunday winds remain out of the SE helping temperatures warm to the low 80. The mild temperatures paired with plenty of sunshine.

Cool morning, mild evening

Early Week:

Sunny days with a gradual warm up into the upper 80s.

Rising above average

Election Day Forecast:

There should be no issues for Election Day Tuesday. Temperatures will start comfortable in the upper-60s under partly cloudy skies. Through the day we will have ample sunshine with a really warm feel. Highs are expected to climb to the near 90°. Go vote!

Temperatures will warm to the upper-80s.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is an area of storms south of the Caribbean. It has a 20% chance of development in the next 7-days. This is moving southwest and has been weakening the past few days.

There is a low chance for development.

10-Day Forecast:

A warming trend continues through the first half of the week, pushing temperatures near 90s by Wednesday. The heat is tamed by our next cold front that looks to move in late week which would bring rain next weekend.

Gradual warming close to 90 before temperaturs cool to 60s late week.