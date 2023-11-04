Temperatures warming up through the weekend

Today’s Hour by HourvForecast:

Today winds are shifted from the SE which will help us stay more mild. With sunshine today our high temperatures will head back into the 80s.

Warmer weather is back! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Our weekend:

Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend. Saturday our high in Houston will be right around 80 degrees.

Wonderful weekend weather (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunset is at 6:33PM Saturday, but don’t forget to set your clocks back Saturday night! We “fall back” early Sunday morning. We get an extra hour of sleep as we turn the clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. This means we will have earlier sunrises and earlier sunsets.

Saturday's sunrise is the latest of the year 7:37 AM (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Change batteries of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Election Day Forecast:

There should be no issues for Election Day Tuesday. Temperatures will start comfortable in the upper-60s under partly cloudy skies. Through the day we will have ample sunshine with a really warm feel. Highs are expected to climb to the near 90°. Go vote!

Temperatures will warm to the upper-80s. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

There is an area of storms south of the Caribbean. It has a 20% chance of development in the next 7-days. This is moving southwest and has been weakening the past few days.

There is a low chance for development. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures slowly warm through early next week. We are back in the 80s this weekend with temperatures near 90 in the middle of next week. Right now our next cold front looks to move in Friday which would bring a cooler and rain Thursday and Friday and possibly on Veterans Day Weekend.

Spring-like temps are back for the next several days. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)