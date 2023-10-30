A cold, windy and rainy Monday

40s today and in the 30s Wednesday morning

Monday’s Forecast:

Make sure you leave the house with a warm jacket and umbrella. Although the strong winds may make the umbrella useless. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning and will stay in the 40s all day long. We’ll also have rain falling throughout the day. And strong north winds will make the temperatures feel even colder. It all makes for a winter feeling day in SE Texas.

Temps in the 40s with rain and strong winds

A cold north wind that could gust over 25 mph.

Our coastal cities will get strong north winds with gusts up to 40mph

Rain in Houston at noon

Cold and breezy Halloween:

Halloween will be chilly and breezy, so make sure your kids costumes are warm. The good news is all of the rain moves out Tuesday morning, so the night will be dry.

Temps in the 50s

Tracking the Tropics:

There is a new area of concern south of the Bahamas. It has a 40% chance of development in the next 7-days. Long range models have heavy rain, possibly from a tropical system next week.

Long range models have heavy rain in Florida in a week

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

A cold, wet and windy start to the week but rain clears Tuesday afternoon. Halloween night dry but still chilly and breezy. Temperatures slowly rebound throughout the week, returning to the 80s by Sunday. We also “fall back” early Sunday morning. We get an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week