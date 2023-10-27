Warm weekend before a strong cold front!

This weekend will be warm and windy.

Watch for live weather updates on KPRC 2+

Today’s Forecast:

We have a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially between 1-5PM. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be warm and cloudy with rain chances. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The Weekend’s Forecast:

More rain is expected Friday afternoon. Saturday is warm and humid, with the strong cold front arriving Sunday evening. This front will lower temperatures to the 50s and 40s early next week.

Temperatures will be warm. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Comparing high temperatures (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking a cold front:

Below is a look at the cold front Sunday at 1pm. Get ready for a rapid drop in temperatures when you wake up Monday morning.

Temperatures plummet Sunday night. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Halloween will be cold and windy, so make sure your costumes are warm!

Make sure you have a warm costume! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin for the next seven days. Tammy has lost all of its tropical characteristics. For more on Hurricane Otis and the rapid intensification, check out Frank’s blog. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Temperatures are unseasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s through the weekend. Our next cold front is expected Sunday evening. The big question is whether or not we have a soggy forecast for trick-or-treaters. With or without rain, it will be cold and windy, so plan on warm costumes!

Temperatures cool down by Monday. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)