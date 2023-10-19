Warm up continues through Saturday

Thursday’s Forecast:
We will be slightly more humid Thursday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.
Getting hotter tomorrow and Saturday:
Despite a front moving through today, temperatures climb tomorrow. We’ll challenge record highs Friday as we reach 92° for a high. The record is 93° from 2004. It’s also a hot start to the weekend with temps still in the 90s! This is from a strong ridge of high pressure that won’t break down until Tuesday of next week.
Tracking the Tropics:
Tropical storm Tammy formed Wednesday. It will hit the Leeward Islands with tropical storm force winds and then curve northeast. Tammy will not affec the United States.
Hurricane Norma became a major category 3 hurricane early Thursday morning. It may make a direct hit on Cabo San Lucas early Sunday morning as a tropical storm. This area of Mexico usually only gets rain from tropical systems. This is important rain as long as the winds don’t cause too much damage.
For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.
10-Day Forecast:
A good end of the week for outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine and heating up through Saturday. Rain from Norma may bring us a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A cold front at the end of next week may bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.