Warm up continues through Saturday

Thursday’s Forecast:

We will be slightly more humid Thursday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.

Temperatures climb to 88° this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Getting hotter tomorrow and Saturday:

Despite a front moving through today, temperatures climb tomorrow. We’ll challenge record highs Friday as we reach 92° for a high. The record is 93° from 2004. It’s also a hot start to the weekend with temps still in the 90s! This is from a strong ridge of high pressure that won’t break down until Tuesday of next week.

This ridge is in control of our weather through Saturday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical storm Tammy formed Wednesday. It will hit the Leeward Islands with tropical storm force winds and then curve northeast. Tammy will not affec the United States.

Will not affect the United States (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Hurricane Norma became a major category 3 hurricane early Thursday morning. It may make a direct hit on Cabo San Lucas early Sunday morning as a tropical storm. This area of Mexico usually only gets rain from tropical systems. This is important rain as long as the winds don’t cause too much damage.

Became a major hurricane early Thursday morning (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

A good end of the week for outdoor plans with plenty of sunshine and heating up through Saturday. Rain from Norma may bring us a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A cold front at the end of next week may bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.