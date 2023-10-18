Warm up starts today with tempertures back in the 80s

Warmth back Wednesday:

We say goodbye to the mild feel we’ve had the past two days and hello to the warmth. We’ll climb to the mid-80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A wind shift, coming from the south warms us up.

Temps climb to the mid-80s this afternoon with a southeasterly breeze (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Getting hotter this week:

After today’s seasonable temperature we keep heating up. We’ll climb to the lower 90s Friday! A front lowers temperatures a touch this weekend but it will still be warm.

Above average temperatures through Tuesday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

In the Atlantic there is a cluster of storms that has a high chance for development. We will likely have a tropical depression or tropical storm Tammy in the next day or two. “Tammy” is forecast to drift toward the Windward Islands before it curves northeast.

80% chance this area of storms becomes Tropical Storm Tammy (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Soon to be Tammy will affect the Leeward Islands and then turn northeast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

A great week for outdoor plans, plenty of sunshine with warming through the week. Friday will be hot with low humidity and temps in the lower 90s. I don’t have any rain in the forecast until Tuesday of next week.