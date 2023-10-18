Warm up starts today with tempertures back in the 80s

Warmth back Wednesday:
We say goodbye to the mild feel we’ve had the past two days and hello to the warmth. We’ll climb to the mid-80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A wind shift, coming from the south warms us up.
Getting hotter this week:
After today’s seasonable temperature we keep heating up. We’ll climb to the lower 90s Friday! A front lowers temperatures a touch this weekend but it will still be warm.
Tracking the Tropics:
In the Atlantic there is a cluster of storms that has a high chance for development. We will likely have a tropical depression or tropical storm Tammy in the next day or two. “Tammy” is forecast to drift toward the Windward Islands before it curves northeast.
10-Day Forecast:
A great week for outdoor plans, plenty of sunshine with warming through the week. Friday will be hot with low humidity and temps in the lower 90s. I don’t have any rain in the forecast until Tuesday of next week.