A fabulous fall feel today

Monday Forecast:

We’ll have plenty of sunshine today with a crisp north wind in the afternoon. Monday’s highs range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Cold Tuesday morning:

For the first time since March 18th we’ll start the day in the 40s! Break out the coat, it’s going to be a cold ride to work and for the kids heading to school.

Warmth back Wednesday:

The 80s are back mid-week and will stay with us through next week.

Tracking the Tropics:

In the Atlantic, Sean has fizzled out and now is a post tropical cyclone. There’s another region that has a high chance for development. If it organizes it will be get the name Tammy. “Tammy” is forecast to more westard and heads toward the Windward Islands before it curves north.

10-Day Forecast:

A great week for outdoor plans, plenty of sunshine with warming through the weekend. I don’t have any rain in the forecast until Tuesday of next week.