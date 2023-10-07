A breezy, mild Saturday

Breezy Saturday:

A reenforcing shot of cool air moves in Saturday morning. This will create a strong north wind for most of the day. Temperatures climb to the mid-70s with north winds 10-15mph and gusts up to 25mph. Wind calm tonight. The roof is closed for the Astros game this afternoon and street fest will feel great!

Astros vs. Twins Saturday afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Sunday Morning:

Temperatures lower to the 50s Sunday morning! Get ready for the sweaters. This is our first time in the 50s since May 1st.

In the 50s for the first time since May 1st! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Philippe has been downgraded to a remnant low. It will bring rain to the northeastern United States Sunday morning. A disorganized area of storms in the Atlantic Ocean has a 70% chance to become Sean in the next seven days.

70% chance this becomes Tropical Storm Sean (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

After a fantastic feel this weekend, we warm up quickly Monday. Tuesday I’m already tracking rain moving in from Mexico. Our next cold front arrives Friday and will bring another beautiful weekend. Plus, we’ll have mostly clear skies for the partial eclipse Saturday.