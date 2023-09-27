Summer feel holding on the rest of the week

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with very isolated showers and temperatures warming to the lower-90s.

Small chance of a few thunderstorms this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Philippe moves west through Monday and weakens as it approaches Puerto Rico. Following Philippe is soon to be Rina which should form soon. All is quiet in the Gulf.

Philippe and soon to be Rina (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

We are likely to continue to see hit and miss storms through Thursday. As we come to the end of September, temperatures don’t cool. Temperatures climb back to the mid-90s by mid-week with record highs possible.