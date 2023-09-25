A stormy Monday

Monday’s Forecast:

I’m tracking a front that will move into SE Texas today. It will bring areas of heavy rain, and the potential for damaging winds from late morning to the afternoon. We have a low street flood threat. Temperatures climb to the upper-80s and lower 90s.

A cluster of strong thunderstorms is possible today

We'll have a range of zero to a .10"-2.00" of rain today

All of SE Texas has a low threat for street flooding

Low threat for damaging winds today

The rest of the week:

We are likely to continue to see hit and miss storms into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Temperatures climb back to the mid-90s too.

Lower 90s today and tomorrow

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Phillippe is expected stay in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean through Friday. There is a 10% chance of tropical development near the Yucatan Peninsula. I looked at the nine day forecast for this area and there isn’t much movement. For now there is no threat to SE Texas. We’ll contine to watch this for you.

Philippe and soon to be Rina

10% chance for development in the next 7-days

10-Day Forecast:

As we come to the end of September, temperatures don’t cool. Expect lower to mid-90s through Wednesday of next week.