Record heat and Sunday afternoon storms possible.

Chance of strong to severe storms is low but possible this afternoon.

Sunday’s Forecast:

Today will again be hot and humid. We’ll climb to the upper 90s in the afternoon with a heat index around 105-107°. Rain chances look to increase this afternoon and evening as a small disturbance will slide through the area. Computer models are in disagreement about the size or speed of this disturbance but the HRRR model below shows the most agressive of the models.

Rain possible through Tuesday:

We are likely to continue to see hit and miss storms into Monday and the start of the week. A weak front will be the focal point and rain totals range from a half inch to two inches through Tuesday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall Saturday morning on the North Carolina coast. The storm has now been downgraded to a depression and will continue its north-northeast track through today into Monday. It will continue to bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and a ton of travel disruptions to the east coast through the weekend.

The storms in the Atlantic Ocean have a new Tropical Storm, Phillippe. This is not a threat to the Gulf.

10-Day Forecast:

Rain chances through the weekend are mostly small but there is a chance of a line of storms this afternoon. We’re also watching a front that will bring rain Monday and Tuesday. It will not lower temperatures dramatically. In fact, it may not move all the way through which would keep the humidity around through Sunday of next week.