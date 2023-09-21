Sea breeze shower possible today

Thursday’s Forecast:

It is going to be a muggy and hot Thursday. We’ll climb to the mid-90s in the afternoon with a heat index around 102°. There is a 20% chance of a shower this afternoon.

Temperatures climb to 96° with a 20% chance of rain

Rain possible through Tuesday:

For almost the first time this summer, we have sea breeze storms possible through the weekend. These hit and miss storms will bring much needed rain Through Sunday. A front could bring more rain Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain totals range from a half inch to two inches through Tuesday.

.50"-2.00" possible

Tracking the Tropics:

The Gulf of Mexico is storm free, but there are a few areas we are watching in the Atlantic. Nigel, a category 1 hurricane is moving north. The other area we’re watching in the Atlantic has a 70% chance to become Ophelia or Philippe in the next few days.

Nigel and an area we're watching

The area off the SE coast currently has a medium chance for tropical development. The warm Atlantic waters could aid in tropical development. It will impact the North Carolina and New England Friday and this weekend with heavy rain and gusty winds.

40% chance of development

Winds, rain and surf

10-Day Forecast:

Rain chances this week are small, but we may get a passing sea breeze shower or storm today through Sunday. We’re watching a front that will bring rain Monday and Tuesday. It will not lower temperatures dramatically. In fact, it may not move all the way through which would keep the humidity around through Saturday of next week.