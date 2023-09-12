Rain chances increase

Tuesday’s forecast:

Temperatures climb to the upper 90s this afternoon with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Today is the last day we’ll be near 100° in the 10-day forecast.

Temps climb to the upper 90s with a small chance of rain

Rain is back this week:

Finally, rain is back in the forecast! It’s a low chance today, but showers become more likely tomorrow, lasting through Saturday. By the end of the weekend, we could receive an estimated .50″-2.00″ of rain.

Tempeatures decrease

Hurricane Lee & Margot:

Lee is a Category three hurricane with 115 mph consistent winds. Lee makes a north turn today. Rip currents warnings are being posted along the east coast. There is a chance New England and Maine could get a direct impact from a category 1 hurricane. Canada is on the dirty side of the storm and will have larger wind impacts.

4am advisory

A direct hit possible from New England to Halifax

Margot is a Category 1 hurricane moving north. There is also a cluster of storms that will become Nigel soon. These are not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Margot and soon to be Nigel

10-Day Forecast:

We may have finally seen the end to our triple digit heat this summer. We climbed to 96 degrees Monday and today will be the last day we could hit 100°. The latest date we hit 100° was September 27, 2005. It occurred as Hurricane Rita passed to the east of Houston. The dry north winds created the conditions to hit 100°.