100-Degree Days Finally Over?

Tracking Monday Heat & Dry Afternoon:

Monday will be rain free (and probably Tuesday too), but we’ll still reach highs in the mid to upper 90s. The north wind in place will keep humidity in check so it won’t be as oppressive as most of the past week. Mornings have been very comfortable this weekend and that trend will continue early this week.

Rain Chances Are Back This Week:

Another cold front will dip in across SE Texas mid-week bringing another round of north wind and showers and thunderstorms for a few days.

Rainfall totals look to range anywhere from an half an inch to 1-2″ further north of Houston. We’ll certainly take anything we can get!

Hurricane Lee & Tropical Storm Margot:

Lee has is a Category two hurricane in the central Atlantic. Long range models have Lee turning north next week and not making a direct hit on the United States. Dangerous rip currents and seas will impact the east coast.

Tropical Storm Margot formed Thursday afternoon and is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane staying out in the Atlantic Ocean. We’re still tracking new tropical clusters but nothing appears to be a threat to the Gulf Coast at this time.

10-Day Forecast:

While we got close to 100 on Saturday, 97 was the official high. In fact, we may have finally seen the END of our 100s for this summer! Next week a northerly wind will keep temperatures in the 90s and small areas of low pressure may bring much needed rain from time to time. The latest date we’ve ever hit 100° was September 27, 2005. It occurred as Hurricane Rita passed to the east of Houston. The dry north winds created the conditions to hit 100°.