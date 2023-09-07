Record shattering high temperatures expected today

Thursday’s forecast:

It’s going to be brutally hot this afternoon. Temperatures climb to 104° in Houston shattering the record high of 99° from 2019. Galveston is the only spot not expected to set a record high today.

Tracking storms Friday night to Saturday morning:

The chance of rain during the day Friday is 20%. But once we get to the overnight hours into Saturday morning, a cluster of thunderstorms is expected to move through. This cluster will drop brief heavy rain and the potential for damaging winds. Our severe weather threat is from late Friday to early Saturday morning.

Hurricane Lee & the tropics:

Lee has strengthened into a Category One hurricane in the central Atlantic. This storm will push to the WNW through the week and is forecasted to strengthen into a major hurricane later today or Friday. Long range models have Lee turning north next week and not making a direct hit on the United States. Dangerous rip currents and seas will impact the east coast.

10-Day Forecast:

It is difficult to continue hitting 100° at this time of year but we keep doing it. Our average is 93° and with the days getting shorter the temperatures lower. There is the possibility that Saturday’s 100° day may be our last for the year. But Sunday and Monday will be close. The latest date we’ve ever hit 100° was September 27, 2005. It occurred as Hurricane Rita passed to the east of Houston. The dry north winds created the conditions to hit 100°.