A fabulous couple of nice mornings

Today’s Forecast:

We’re starting the day with temperatures in the mid-70s and it actually feels like the mid-70s! Get out and enjoy the cooler start, we will warm into the 80s by 9AM with 90s expected by noon. However, the combination of dry air, a north breeze, and hot temperatures does create fire weather concerns. If a fire starts it has the potential to spread rapidly. It’s hot this afternoon with an expected high of 100 degrees but it’s a dry heat.

It will feel less humid.

Next Three Days

Tracking Idalia:

The leftovers of the storm will drench the North Carolina coast line through midday today. Impacts from Idalia are expected to affect Bermuda by Saturday.

Idalia is moving off shore.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning at 6:45 central time near Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 with 125 mph winds.

Hit near Keaton Beach Florida at 6:45am

We are watching a few other areas in the Atlantic. None a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Although the highs on our 10 day forecast are still in the triple-digits, look at our lows. Thursday morning will feel spectacular with temperatures in the mid-70s and lower humidity. The humidity comes back Sunday.