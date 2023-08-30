A fantastic feeling day

Wednesdays Forecast:

Wednesday morning will feel great with temps in the mid-70s. The combination of dry air, a north breeze, and hot temperatures does create fire weather concerns. A red flag warning is in effect from 10am to 8pm. If a fire starts it has the potential to spread rapidly. It’s hot this afternoon with an expected high of 100 degrees but it’s a dry heat.

If a fire starts it can spread rapidly (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

3-Day Forecast (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking Idalia:

Idalia made landfall this morning at 6:45 near Keaton Beach as a category 3 with 125 mph winds. We are watching a few other areas in the Atlantic. None a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Hit near Keaton Beach Florida at 6:45am (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Three areas in the Atlantic we're watching (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

Although the highs on our 10 day forecast are still in the triple-digits, look at our lows. Thursday morning will feel spectacular with temperatures in the mid-70s and lower humidity. The humidity comes back Sunday.