Humidity drops today

Tuesday’s Forecast:

We’re starting this Tuesday with a sticky, humid feel, but it won’t be around much longer. This afternoon, dry air moves in. It’s still hot today with high temperatures in the upper 90s, but it will be more of a dry heat. Tomorrow morning will feel great with temps in the mid-70s.

Mornings will feel great! (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking Idalia:

Idalia continues to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf. Idalia is forecast to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall in Western Florida on Wednesday morning. Storm surge can peak up to 11ft with rainfall totals exceeding 8″.

Idalia now a hurricane (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Possible landfall from Idalia (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Although the highs on our 10 day forecast are still intense in the triple-digits, look at our lows! Wednesday morning will feel spectacular with temperatures in the mid-70s and lower humidity.