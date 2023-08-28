Tracking afternoon thunderstorms today

Monday’s Forecast:

We finally get some relief from the excessive heat and humidity from a front today. Afternoon storms may make the bus ride home slow and scary from lightning strikes. Temperatures climb to the mid-90s to to 100°.

Thunderstorms possible this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Up to a half inch of rain is possible today (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Dry air the rest of the week:

The storms today are from a front. Starting Tuesday dry air moves into SE Texas and this weather pattern will be with us through Friday. That means it will feel great, especially in the morning. It’s still hot in the afternoon but it’s a dry heat, not the oppressive humid air we’ve had.

Morning head toward the mid-70s starting Wednesday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tropical Storm Idalia:

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It will make landfall in Western Florida Wednesday morning. this will be our first major hurricane of the season. Idalia is forecast to be a category 3 hurricane at landfall.

4am advisory Monday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Franklin is a major hurricane right now. It will not directly affect the U.S. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

10-Day Forecast:

The front Monday lowers temperatures to near 100 degrees. The best news with this front is it brings dry air, a lower humidity, through Friday. It will feel great! Temperatures remain near triple digits through the Labor Day weekend.

What to expect through Wednesday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Record setting heat Sunday:

Houston has hit 109 degrees, once again tying the all-time hottest temperature in the city. We have only hit 109 degrees in the city of Houston three times. September 4, 2000, August 27, 2011 and this past Thursday.