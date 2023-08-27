Challenging our all-time record high of 109 today

Sunday’s Forecast:

Sunday will be unbearably hot before we see storms move in. We’ll get highs ranging from 106-110 degrees, which could beat all-time temperature records. We have only hit 109 degrees in the city of Houston three times. September 4, 2000, August 27, 2011 and this past Thursday. We may hit 109 again today. Incredible! And similar to Thursday, we could get strong thunderstorms with damaging winds late in the day.

Very close to record highs this Sunday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Strong thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Damaging winds possible north of Houston (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Front Monday:

We finally get some relief from the excessive heat and humidity from a front Monday. The chance for storms is mainly after noon. For now we do not have a severe weather risk, although there is a risk just to our east. Some storms may be strong. This not only brings the chance of heavy rain but it also will lower temperatures closer to 100 degrees. I know it sounds strange saying a temperature near 100 is a drop but it’s nearly 10 degrees lower compared to Sunday’s high.

Rain range of .10"-.50" (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking Tropical Depression 10:

Tropical Depression 10 formed in the Yucatán Channel Saturday. This storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days as it moves into the Eastern Gulf. It will likely make landfall in Western Florida late Tuesday or early Wednesday. This is NOT a threat to SE Texas. A front blocks this from moving into Texas and steers it toward Florida Wednesday.

Expected to be hurricane Idalia late Monday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Franklin is a cat 1 hurricane. Small chance of formation eastern Atlantic (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The front Monday will lower temperatures to near 100 degrees. The best news with this front is it will bring dry air, a lower humidity, through Thursday. That will feel great! Temperatures remain near triple digits through the Labor Day weekend.