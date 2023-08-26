Record high today, challenging our all-time record high of 109 (again) tomorrow

Saturday’s Forecast:

It’s strange that we talk about record highs like they are routine. They aren’t, but it sure feels like it this summer. We’ll climb to 104 degrees this afternoon in Houston which would tie a record from 2011. Heat advisories and warnings are in effect through Sunday.

Widespread record highs are possible today

Sunday’s record and storms:

We have only hit 109 degrees in the city of Houston three times. September 4, 2000, August 27, 2011 and this past Thursday. We may hit 109 again tomorrow. Incredible! And similar to Thursday, we could get strong thunderstorms Sunday evening from a front that begins to move into SE Texas.

This is the hottest temperature ever recorded

Strong thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening

Front Monday:

We finally get some relief from the excessive heat and humdity from a front Monday. This not only brings the chance of heavy rain but it also will lower temperatures closer to 100 degrees. I know it sounds strange saying a temperature near 100 is a drop but, it’s nearly 10 degrees lower compared to Sunday’s high.

While some of us may miss out on the storms, others could get an inch of rain Sunday and Monday

Tracking the tropics:

The Gulf of Mexico could get a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next several days. A front blocks this from moving into Texas and steers it toward Florida Wednesday. The Atlantic has Franklin moving north and two other tropical disturbances could also form. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

This could become Idilia before it makes land in Florida Wednesday

Watching three areas. None expect to affect the Gulf of Mexico

10-Day Forecast:

The front Monday will lower temperatures to near 100 degrees. The best news with this front is it will bring dry air, a lower humidity, through Thursday. That will feel great! Temperatures remain near triple digits through the Labor Day weekend.