Record highs and rain possible today and tomorrow

Watch live extended coverage on KPRC 2+

Thursday’s Forecast:

We’ll challenge record highs Thursday with forecast highs between 104-106. It may be too hot for the pool. There is a very isolated chance for a shower tomorrow, but I’m not confident we will see any rainfall reach the ground. Heat alerts are in place and will likely be extended through the weekend with highs in the 100s through next week. As a reminder, all of SE Texas is in under a burn ban.

Small chance of rain today north of I-10 (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Record highs possible today and tomorrow (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the tropics:

The Gulf of Mexico could see another Tropical Storm next week. Long range data has this near Florida next Tuesday. The Atlantic has Franklin moving north and two other tropical disturbances that could also form. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

Tropical wave moving into the Gulf may become a tropical storm next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tropical storm Franklin is moving north with two other areas strengthening (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

Record highs with a small chance of rain north of I-10 is possible today and tomorrow. Next week a front could bring rain Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures remain near triple digits through Saturday of next week.