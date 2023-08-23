Back to the triple digits today

There may be issues Thursday and Friday late in the afternoon. We're close to demand exceeding supply.

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Back to the triple digit heat today with light winds. Tomorrow and Friday we’re challenging record highs. Heat alerts and red flag warnings are back in effect.

Our range is 102 to 106 degrees through Friday

Tracking the tropics:

Harold made landfall Tuesday at 10am on Padre Island. There are two areas were tracking in the Atlantic that have a chance to become our next named storms. Tropical Storm Franklin is moving north and will not affect the Gulf of Mexico. For up-to-the-minute alerts during our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

Two areas of possible development and Tropical Storm Franklin

Hitting Haiti and the Dominican Republic this Wednesday morning

10-Day Forecast:

We have once chance to stop the streak of triple digit temperatures today and it will be close. Strong easterly winds with mostly cloudy skies may keep temperatures in the 90s. After tomorrow we are back to 100+ degree temperatures.