Intense heat, increasing drought conditions, and burn bans🔥🔥🔥

Saturday’s Forecast:

Temperatures Saturday will be HOT with highs climbing to the lower-100s again this afternoon. With the humidity we will feel up to 114° so make sure you drink plenty of water and limit time outdoors. Heat alerts are expected through the weekend.

Warm morning ahead of another triple digit day!

Extreme Heat & 100 degree days:

The intense heat is not going anywhere. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will be extended through the weekend and most likely longer. Saturday is our 49th day this summer with a heat alert, and after we hit 100 degrees it will be our 14th day in a row and 22nd of the year. We average 3–100-degree days a year. We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, more than four weeks ago. No rain is expected through the weekend,

We've moved into 5th place for 100 degree days for a the year.

We have now moved into 3rd place for the most consecutive days with 100 degree high temperatures. We will move into 2nd by the end of the weekend.

10-Day Forecast:

The drought has expanded in SE Texas. Our area is now under moderate-to-extreme drought. This means we will need to water our plants a bit extra due to dry soils. This drought will continue to worsen. The unrelenting heat will stay with us through the weekend with our next potential for rain moving in next Wednesday.

Not much relief from heat the next ten days.

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. No storms are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

No development expected in the next 7-days