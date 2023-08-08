Our weather is getting worse

For our western cities the first time this summer

Tuesday’s Forecast:

For the first time this summer our western cities are under a red flag warning from noon to 10:00 tonight. That means any fires that start can spread rapidly. Burn bans are in effect. Heat alerts are also posted with 102 degrees expected in Houston today.

Heat warning in our northern cities (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We are now in our third, dourble digit streak of heat alerts (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Next Three Days:

The intense heat is not going anywhere. Heat advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect again today will be extended through the weekend and most likely longer.

Tuesday will be our 44th day this summer with a heat alert, and if we hit 100 it will be our 10th day in a row and 18th of the year. We average 3–100-degree days a year.

The other concern we’re watching is how the ERCOT grid is holding during this intense heat. While the entire area is under a Weather Watch, meaning to take care with conserving energy, there is still enough supply for the energy demand in this intense heat.

ERCOT supply and demand (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Houston is in 4th place reaching 100+ degrees 9 days in a row. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We are in 6th place for 17-100+ degree days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Drought getting worse:

We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, more than four weeks ago. Avoid burning if you can even in areas not under a burn ban. Conditions are very dry across the board and with no rain expected through the work week, conditions will get worse.

Our drought continues to grow with all of SE Texas dry. Our next update to the drought monitor will come out Thursday, August 10th.

All but three SE Texas counties are under burn bans (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

32 days and counting (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

For more on what’s causing this heat, check out Frank’s weather blog. I don’t have any rain in the forecast for the next 10-days.

Dry through Thursday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. No storms are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

No tropical development expected in the next 7-days (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)