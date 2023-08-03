Over a dozen days above 100 degrees this year, more to come 🔥

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Thursday’s Forecast:

Today will be slightly more humid with a 10% chance of a passing shower but I’m still expecting it to be 100 degrees in Houston. This would make our 5th day in a row to reach 100 and 13th of the year. We average 3–100-degree days a year. Temperatures climb to 102 tomorrow and I don’t have a chance of meaningful rain until next week. And that is a small chance.

Hobby is the only spot that could tie or break a record (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Supply exceeds demand at that is good news with this brutally hot week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Drought getting worse:

Two new counties were added to the burn ban in southeast Texas yesterday. Galveston and Matagorda are on the list with drought conditions getting worse for almost all of the state. We haven’t had rain in Houston since July 6th, 28 days in a row and counting.

Only three counties in SE Texas are not in a burn ban (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

This is the hottest week of the year with no relief expected. Let’s hope we do get rain next week, we have not seen measurable rainfall at IAH since July 6th.

What to expect through Saturday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Watching how many 100 degree days:

We are watching two things. First, how many 100-degree days we get this year, so far we have hit 100 a dozen times. Second, how many consecutive days we hit 100 degrees. So far, we are at 4, but it’s possible to get 10 more in a row if the above forecast verifies.

We have now hit 100 a dozen times. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

We are at 4 in a row and counting (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

The Atlantic basin is quiet for now. No storms are expected to form in the next several days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.