Tuesday’s Forecast:
Tuesday will be yet another dangerously hot day. Houston climbs to 102/103 degrees Tuesday afternoon with a heat index ranging from 108-112. Our northern cities actual temperature will climb abover 105 degrees. Heat advisories and heat warnings are in effect through Tuesday at 9PM, but we expect this to be extended through the weekend.
10-Day Forecast:
This is the hottest week of the year with no relief expected this week. Let’s hope we do get rain next week but it will only result in a slight drop in temperatures. We are watching how many 100 degree days we get this week. We could climb into the top five depening how next week goes.
Tracking the Tropics
The area of storms in the central Atlantic is less organized than yesterday. Long range models keep this over water and not affecting the United States. It would be named Emily. The yellow X near the Carolinas has a 10% chance of becoming a named storm. It will also not affect the United States.
