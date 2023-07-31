Hottest week of the year!

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Monday’s Forecast:

Houston climbs to 102 degrees this afternoon with a heat index ranging from 108-112. Our northern cities actual temperature reaches 105 degrees plus. Heat advisories and heat warnings are in effect through Tuesday night and will be extended through the weekend.

10-Day Forecast:

The hot high-pressure dome moved back over SE Texas this weekend. Drier and hotter weather is expected next week - the hottest we’ve seen this year.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, take frequent breaks in shaded areas to cool down, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to allow better airflow.

Tracking the Tropics

The area of storms in the central Atlantic is getting better organized. Long range models keep this over water and not affecting the United States. It would be named Emily. The yellow X near the Carolinas has a 30% chance of becoming a named storm. It will also not affect the United States.

