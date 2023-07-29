Hot, humid & dusty

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Saturday’s Forecast:

Saturday will be hot! Temperatures will climb up to the upper-90s under partly cloudy skies. There is a very isolated chance for showers, less than 10% mainly by the coast.

Dusty atmosphere and highs near 100 degrees (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saharan Dust through the weekend:

Saharan dust will be with us through the weekend, but will start to mix out Sunday night. Dust affects us in a few ways. First, it lowers air quality, bringing hazy skies. Second, it brings dry sinking air, and this suppresses rain from forming. One way to tell this isn’t an incredibly thick plume of dust is we’ve still had a few showers the past few days and air quality has been moderate, not dangerous.

We are dusty through the weekend. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The hot high-pressure dome will be moving back over SE Texas this weekend. Drier and hotter weather is expected next week - the hottest we’ve seen this year. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day, take frequent breaks in shaded areas to cool down, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to allow better airflow.

Triple digit week ahead! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics

The area of storms in the central Atlantic is getting a little better organized. Long range models keep this over water and not affecting the United State. If a storm develops it would be named Emily. Other areas that had been of interest in the Atlantic basin have dissipated.

Watching one area of development in the Atlantic which has a 70% chance of developing into the next named storm in the next seven days. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.