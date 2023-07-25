Heat continues this week but no heat advisory in two weeks!

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Today’s Forecast:

Once again, we will see temperatures quickly heat up with forecast highs in the upper-90s to 100 degrees. While a heat advisory is no longer in effect (for the first time in 16 days!), it will still feel like it is well into the low 100s so practice heat safety. Remember never leave children, pets or disabled adults inside your vehicle.

The only chance for heat relief will be a chance to see some afternoon pop up thunderstorms from the sea breeze as it moves inland in the early afternoon.

Saharan Dust Returns

Once we get to Tuesday, Saharan dust moves into SE Texas. Dust affects us in a few ways. First, it lowers air quality, bringing hazy skies. Second, it brings dry sinking air, and this suppresses rain from forming. While it isn’t impossible to get storms, the dust must be overcome to get showers.

10-Day Forecast

The hot high-pressure dome will be easing back toward SE Texas but will be far enough away to allow for showers around the edges, which means almost daily afternoon rain chances. We will not see a drastic drop in temperatures but if we get rain early Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be lower than forecast. However, most of the week will stay very hot and dusty, however, it looks like we may get some relief by the following weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

We are now monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms with a low chance for organization over the next week as it moves west at 15-20 mph. It will interact with dry air and Saharan dust, which should help diminish any significant development; however, we will continue to watch it as it has a 20% chance of becoming our next named storm, which is EMILY.

For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.