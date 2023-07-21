Excessive heat today, tracking rain this weekend... finally!

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday is going to be HOT! Temperatures will reach the upper-90s to 100 degrees. Surprising nobody, our heat advisory has been extended through tonight at 10PM. Be weather aware if you are spending time outdoors and make sure you listen to your body.

100 degrees expected this afternoon (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking weekend rain:

We are on day 12 of a heat alert in Houston. While temperatures don’t drastically drop this weekend, we will get some much-needed rain starting Saturday evening. We also have a chance of storms Sunday. Temperatures will stay near 100 degrees through the weekend but may be a little lower Sunday if rain falls early in the afternoon.

Future Track Saturday night at 9pm (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

More rain is possible to end our weekend (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Saharan Dust:

Hopefully we get some good showers this weekend because once we get to Tuesday Saharan dust moves into SE Texas. Dust affects us in a few ways. First, it lower air quality brining hazy skies. Second, it brings dry sinking air, and this suppresses rain from forming. While it isn’t impossible to get storms, the dust must be overcome to get showers.

Tuesday to Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The hot high-pressure dome finally breaks down and shifts northwest, which will bring a chance of rain this weekend into early next week.. We will not see a drastic drop in temperatures but if we get rain early Sunday afternoon, temperatures will be lower than forecast.

What to expect through Sunday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

We are now monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms with a low chance for organization over the next week as it moves west at 15-20 mph. It will interact with dry air and Saharan dust, which should help diminish any significant development; however, we will continue to watch it as it has a 30% chance of becoming our next named storm.

Tropical Storm Don is moving north and will fall apart in colder water early next week. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.

This area of storms has a 30% chance to become our next named storm (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)