Heat wave continues 🔥🌊

Heat advisory in effect through 10:00 tonight. Houston will reach 100 degrees with a heat index between 106-110 degrees this afternoon.
10-Day Forecast:
We are finally seeing an end to this heat wave. The hot high-pressure dome finally breaks down and shifts northwest. Rain chances will arrive with slightly lower temperatures this weekend.
Tracking the Tropics:
Tropical Storm Don starts to move north later today and will fall apart in colder water early next week. It is not a threat to the US. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.
