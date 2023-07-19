Heat wave continues 🔥🌊

Watch extended weather forecast on KPRC 2+

Wednesday’s Forecast:

Heat advisory in effect through 10:00 tonight. Houston will reach 100 degrees with a heat index between 106-110 degrees this afternoon.

Temps climb to 100 degrees for the second day in a row (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

100 degrees expected through Friday (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Lower heat index this weekend (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

We are finally seeing an end to this heat wave. The hot high-pressure dome finally breaks down and shifts northwest. Rain chances will arrive with slightly lower temperatures this weekend.

What to expect through Friday of next week (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Don starts to move north later today and will fall apart in colder water early next week. It is not a threat to the US. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.