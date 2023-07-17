Tracking more heat this week but relief is in sight

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+.

Monday’s Forecast:

Temperatures climb to 100 degrees this afternoon with a heat index ranging from 106-110 degrees. Heat advisory has been extended through 10pm Tuesday.

10-Day Forecast:

We are finally seeing an end to this heat wave. The hot high pressure dome finally breaks down and shifts northwest. Rain chances arrive with slightly lower temperatures Sunday.

Tracking the Tropics:

Subtropical Depression Don will drift southeast through Wednesday. As it enters warmer waters it may strengthen back to a tropical storm. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.