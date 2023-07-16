Triple digit heat back in Houston

Sunday’s Forecast:

We’ve got a dangerous broken record on our hands for today and beyond. Our highs will be in the upper 90s and low 100s again on Sunday and all next week. Heat advisory has been extended through tonight with it feeling like 108-110 degrees in the afternoon.

10-Day Forecast:

We are finally seeing an end to this heat wave. The hot high pressure dome finally shifts back to the desert Southwest US and we’ll finally see some daily rain chances with lower to the mid-90s. There’s hope!

Here’s some tips on how to stay safe in this extreme heat.

It’s important to protect your pets from the heat. If you cannot keep your hand on the concrete for seven seconds, it is too hot for your animals’ paws! Walk them on the grass.

Tracking the Tropics:

Subtropical Storm Don formed Friday morning. It will not affect land, only shipping interests. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.