Extreme heat continues

We have heat alerts in place through at least Friday night.

Thursday’s Forecast:

SE Texas is under heat alerts through at least Friday at 10 p.m. The heat index will climb between 110 and 115 degrees every afternoon. When the heat index reaches these numbers, it feels extremely hot and uncomfortable. The combination of high temperature and high humidity makes it difficult for our bodies to cool down through sweating, leading to a greater risk of heat-related illnesses. It’s important to stay hydrated, seek shade or air-conditioned areas, and take precautions to prevent overheating in such conditions. Hang in there, this heat isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

10-Day Forecast:

Every day this week we will see dangerous heat with heat alerts likely through next week. Make sure you take precautions from the heat. Remember, heat-related illnesses can be serious and even life-threatening. If you experience symptoms such as dizziness, rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea, or headache, it’s crucial to seek medical attention immediately. Stay hydrated, seek shade/air conditioning, take frequent breaks and pace yourself if you must be outside.

Here’s some tips on how to stay safe in this extreme heat.

It’s important to protect your pets from the heat. If you cannot keep your hand on the concrete for seven seconds, it is too hot for your animals’ paws! Walk them on the grass.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is only one area of storms in the Atlantic Ocean that has a chance to become our next tropical system. It will not affect the United States. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.