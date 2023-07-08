Scattered thunderstorms today, but mostly a dry, hot weekend ahead

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+

Saturday’s Forecast:

Temperatures will once again head into the low to mid 90s with isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. The storms will die off as the sun sets to provide a clear and warm Saturday night.

Afternoon shower chances provide high humidity with temps in the low to mid 90s (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Expect 20-30% rain chances this afternoon. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-Day Forecast:

The weekend rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will start to climb. A heat advisory will be possible by the time we get to Sunday. Next week is hot and dry all the way through.

Rain chances decrease in the next few days as highs head toward the triple digits again! (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Tracking the Tropics:

No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin, and none are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.