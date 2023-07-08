Scattered thunderstorms today, but mostly a dry, hot weekend ahead

Watch extended weather coverage on KPRC 2+
Saturday’s Forecast:
Temperatures will once again head into the low to mid 90s with isolated to scattered showers this afternoon. The storms will die off as the sun sets to provide a clear and warm Saturday night.
10-Day Forecast:
The weekend rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will start to climb. A heat advisory will be possible by the time we get to Sunday. Next week is hot and dry all the way through.
Tracking the Tropics:
No tropical systems are in the Atlantic basin, and none are expected to form in the next seven days. For up-to-the-minute alerts for the rest of our hurricane season, download our KPRC Hurricane Tracker 2 App.